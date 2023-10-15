Montreal

    • Laval's Leylah Fernandez wins third career tennis title in Hong Kong

    Leylah Fernandez of Canada won the third title of her career in Hong Kong, beating Czech Katerina Siniakova. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Leylah Fernandez of Canada won the third title of her career in Hong Kong, beating Czech Katerina Siniakova. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    Leylah Annie Fernandez won a third career title in singles early Sunday morning in Hong Kong, beating Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

    Fernandez's win at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open is her first since winning the Monterrey Open in 2023, a title she won in 2022. It's her first Hologic WTA Tour title.

    Siniakova broke Fernandez twice in the first set to jump to a 1-0 lead. Fernandez, however, came back strong in the second set, building a 4-0 lead in the set and later broke the Czech at 4-3 and served out to win.

    Tied at 4-4 in the final set, Fernandez again broke Siniakova's serve and sealed the win on serve.

    The 5'6" southpaw is currently ranked 60th on the WTA Tour.

