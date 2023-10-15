Laval's Leylah Fernandez wins third career tennis title in Hong Kong

Leylah Annie Fernandez won a third career title in singles early Sunday morning in Hong Kong, beating Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Fernandez's win at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open is her first since winning the Monterrey Open in 2023, a title she won in 2022. It's her first Hologic WTA Tour title.

Siniakova broke Fernandez twice in the first set to jump to a 1-0 lead. Fernandez, however, came back strong in the second set, building a 4-0 lead in the set and later broke the Czech at 4-3 and served out to win.

Tied at 4-4 in the final set, Fernandez again broke Siniakova's serve and sealed the win on serve.

The 5'6" southpaw is currently ranked 60th on the WTA Tour.