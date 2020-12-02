MONTREAL -- A 39-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Laval this evening, police there say.

The man was shot at 9:15 p.m. on De la Fabrique St., near Parc Jean-XXIII, said a spokesperson from Laval police.

Police are still trying to reach the victim's family.

His death marks the city's third homicide of 2020.

This is a developing story that will be updated.