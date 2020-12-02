Advertisement
Laval records third murder of the year after 39-year-old shot
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 10:11PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 2, 2020 10:27PM EST
MONTREAL -- A 39-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Laval this evening, police there say.
The man was shot at 9:15 p.m. on De la Fabrique St., near Parc Jean-XXIII, said a spokesperson from Laval police.
Police are still trying to reach the victim's family.
His death marks the city's third homicide of 2020.
