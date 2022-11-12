Laval, Que. mayor asks for government support after shooting near junior college
The mayor of the Montreal suburb of Laval, Que., is asking the provincial government for more funding to fight gun crime as authorities continue searching for suspects in a shooting near a local junior college.
Stephane Boyer held a press conference with local police chief Pierre Brochet this morning to discuss the Friday afternoon incident at a park near College Montmorency that left four people with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boyer says he spoke with Quebec's Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel after the shooting and asked for more cash to help combat gun violence, similar to the millions of dollars earmarked for Montreal over the summer.
Broyer says there were four victims of Friday's incident, three of whom were shot and one who was treated for a possible glass-related wound.
He says one victim between the age of 19 and 20 is suspected to have had involvement with a local street gang known as the Flamehead Boys, but did not provide further details.
Boyer says authorities are still searching for suspects related to the shooting that placed the college in lockdown for several hours.
People are shown inside College Montmorency in Laval, Que., Friday, November 11, 2022, where three people were shot in a park close to the college. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 12, 2022.
