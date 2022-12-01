Laval police to set up command post on Friday after shooting at College Montmorency

LAVAL, Que. -

A mobile police command post will be stationed all day Friday in the vicinity of Collège Montmorency in Laval.



Police hope to advance the investigation into an attempted murder that led to a lockdown of students and staff on Nov. 11 and created a stir in the community.

Investigators from the Laval Police Service's crimes against the person squad will be at the command post from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., near Gate 7 of the college.

Information leads Laval police investigators to believe that there may be individuals who witnessed the attempted murder and they would like to contact them.

On Nov. 11, in the late afternoon, a suspect arriving from a park located behind Collège Montmorency allegedly fired several shots at four people who then took refuge inside the college. This triggered a massive police lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff on site.

About 500 students were kept inside for more than four hours, while anxious relatives waited outside.

Management at Collège Montmorency suspended classes scheduled for Monday, Nov 14. Students and staff were invited to take part in a "comfort day" in order to take a pause in the wake of the shooting.

In the hours following the violence, Laval Police Chief Pierre Brochet speculated that some of the victims were linked to the Flamehead Boys (FHB) gang, a group active in the Laval area. He added that the shootings had no connection to the college.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2022