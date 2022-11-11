Four injured in shooting near Laval college, school put in lockdown Friday night

A police cruiser is parked outside College Montmorency after three people were injured in a shooting on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Source: Noovo Info) A police cruiser is parked outside College Montmorency after three people were injured in a shooting on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Source: Noovo Info)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon