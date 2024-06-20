MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Laval police set up command post for senior who has been missing for 3 days

    Nicholas Bazigos, 83, has been missing since June 17, 2024 and Laval police (SPL) fear for his health and safety. (SPL) Nicholas Bazigos, 83, has been missing since June 17, 2024 and Laval police (SPL) fear for his health and safety. (SPL)
    

    Laval police (SPL) set up a command post on Thursday as they continue to search for a missing elderly man who was last seen three days ago.

    The command post is on Samson Boulevard in the Chomedey district. Nicholas Bazigos, 83, reportedly left his home on Monday without telling his friends or family, the SPL said in a news release.

    "His relatives are concerned for his safety, as he has health problems and difficulty walking," the SPL said. "He gets around on foot and by public transport."

    Police said they have called in specialized units and a police boat to aid in the search.

    Bazigos is five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 154 pounds. He speaks French and has a shaved head with brown eyes.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the SPL hotline at 450-662-4636. 

