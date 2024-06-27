SUV flees after hit-and-run in Montreal

MONTREAL
    Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for the driver of an SUV after a hit-and-run in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

    The incident happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Dubuisson Avenue and des Ormeaux Street.

    "In that collision, the vehicle did not make his stop, and following the impact, the vehicle left without stopping on the scene," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    "The man is out of danger in the hospital," Brabant has since confirmed.

    The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are looking for a dark SUV.

