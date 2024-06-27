SUV flees after hit-and-run in Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for the driver of an SUV after a hit-and-run in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
The incident happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Dubuisson Avenue and des Ormeaux Street.
"In that collision, the vehicle did not make his stop, and following the impact, the vehicle left without stopping on the scene," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"The man is out of danger in the hospital," Brabant has since confirmed.
The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are looking for a dark SUV.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Biden, Trump square off tonight in first U.S. presidential debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.
Federal government to offer evacuations of Canadians from Lebanon
As tensions in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel increase, Canada’s Department of National Defence confirmed plans to extract Canadians from the volatile country.
'Godfather' of AI pledges $1 million to fix Ontario Science Centre
A world-renowned Toronto academic known as the 'Godfather' of artificial intelligence has pledged $1 million to repair the roof of the Ontario Science Centre – as long as it stays on its current site.
MDA Space awarded $1-billion contract for next phases of Canadarm3
MDA Space Ltd. has won a $1-billion contract with the Canadian Space Agency for the next phases of the Canadarm3 robotics system.
Bill Cobbs, 'Air Bud' and 'The Sopranos' actor, dies at 90
Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, has died. He was 90.
'Inhumane': Residents of Toronto condo report stifling temperatures after weeks without air conditioning
Entering their fourth week without air conditioning in their downtown Toronto condo, residents say stifling indoor temperatures have become 'unbearable.'
Original 'Harry Potter' cover art sells for $2.6 million, setting auction record
The original illustration for the first edition of J.K. Rowling’s 1997 novel “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” has sold for a record-breaking C$2.6 million.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Inhumane': Residents of Toronto condo report stifling temperatures after weeks without air conditioning
Entering their fourth week without air conditioning in their downtown Toronto condo, residents say stifling indoor temperatures have become 'unbearable.'
-
Man, 23, dies after shooting in North York
A 23-year-old man has died of his injuries after a shooting at a housing complex in North York's Shawnee Park area overnight.
-
Ontario family waited months to receive compensation for their 12-year-old son's flight delay, cancellation
An Ontario father was caught up in a bureaucratic loop trying to get compensation for his 12-year-old son’s delayed and then cancelled flight.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.
-
Majority of PSAC members oppose new 3-day a week office mandate, union survey shows
The Public Service of Canada says 91 per cent of the more than 65,000 union members who responded to the survey said they are "strongly opposed" to the return to office mandate, and 75 per cent of respondents are willing to take action to fight the new mandate.
-
More victims come forward in Ottawa rental scam
More people in Ottawa have come forward who say they've fallen victim to a real estate scam, with scammers posing as real estate agents trying to rent real properties.
Atlantic
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
-
Man arrested during emergency alert in Lunenburg county was carrying gardening tool: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.
-
What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis
Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.
N.L.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
-
Federal government ends northern cod moratorium in Newfoundland after 32 years
The federal government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador northern cod moratorium, which gutted the province's economy and transformed scores of coastal communities after it was imposed more than 30 years ago.
-
Wildfire in Labrador jumps Churchill River, hydro generating station evacuated
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
Northern Ontario
-
More victims come forward in Ottawa rental scam
More people in Ottawa have come forward who say they've fallen victim to a real estate scam, with scammers posing as real estate agents trying to rent real properties.
-
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
London
-
Headliner change at Rock the Park in London
Rock the Park has announced an update to its lineup — replacing a headliner. Canadian classic rocker Bryan Adams will replace Neil Young and Crazy Horse.
-
SIU called in after robbery suspect tracked down by LPS K9
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a man was hurt following a robbery.
-
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge tenants call living situation 'unbearable' as they wait for repairs from March flood
Residents at a Cambridge apartment building have been waiting four months for management to make repairs after a flood ruined four units.
-
Rentals scarce as students on University of Guelph residence waitlist scoop up available units
Some are calling it the Hunger Games of student housing.
-
'People in our community are having a hard time': Food Drive Initiative returns to Cambridge
A popular food collective service has come back to Cambridge.
Windsor
-
Police identify victim of Chatham homicide, arrest another person
Chatham-Kent police have identified the victim of a homicide in Chatham and an additional person has been charged.
-
OPP release names in death investigation in Harrow
Essex County OPP have released the names of four family members in an ongoing death investigation in Harrow.
-
'A mere courier': Windsor judge sentences Brampton man to 12 years in prison
Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 40, was previously convicted of importing and possessing 200 kilograms of pure methamphetamine. Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the Ambassador Bridge discovered the drugs on Christmas Eve 2019.
Barrie
-
Fierce Paralympian triathlon competitor hails from Wasaga Beach
Leeanne Taylor is competing in a Montreal qualifier for the Paralympics held in France this summer.
-
Construction on Orillia's boat launch parking lot has hit a few roadblocks.
Month-long delay expected before reopening of Orillia's boat launch parking lot.
-
Two riding lawnmowers stolen in Huntsville: OPP
Two riding lawnmowers taken from a locked property in Huntsville.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver
A fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is under investigation in West Vancouver Thursday.
-
Buying time: Inside the AI technology trained on B.C. wildfires
As frontline crews battled the worst wildfire season in B.C. history, a pilot project unfolded at a frantic pace at the BC Wildfire Service headquarters in Kamloops.
-
Three B.C. First Nations request return of land held by potato farm in Surrey
A trio of First Nations have requested a parcel of land in Surrey, B.C., be returned to their territory.
Vancouver Island
-
5 kittens rescued from site of human-caused wildfire on Vancouver Island
Five kittens are being treated for burns after being rescued by firefighters on Vancouver Island last week, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Addiction recovery home for new moms first of its kind on Vancouver Island
Come summer’s end, six new moms and their babies will be healing from addiction together in a Greater Victoria home.
-
Buying time: Inside the AI technology trained on B.C. wildfires
As frontline crews battled the worst wildfire season in B.C. history, a pilot project unfolded at a frantic pace at the BC Wildfire Service headquarters in Kamloops.
Winnipeg
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Canada Day
Canada Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
Calgary
-
WestJet starts cancelling flights as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet is cancelling 25 flights on Thursday and Friday, impacting 300 travellers, as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial to hear about data on phones seized from Coutts blockade
A police phone expert is to continue testifying today at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
1 in hospital after stabbing in southeast Calgary
Police are investigating a stabbing along 32 Avenue S.E. on Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and wet today, drying up and warming for the weekend
Rainfall warnings are in effect for western Alberta from Grande Prairie south through Rocky Mountain House and down toward Canmore.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial to hear about data on phones seized from Coutts blockade
A police phone expert is to continue testifying today at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Oilers stars McDavid, Draisaitl played through injuries in playoffs: coach
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers says some of the team's top stars were playing through major injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run.
Regina
-
Regina's Breast Health Centre under construction, expected to open early 2025
The new Breast Health Centre in Regina is currently under construction and expected to open early next year.
-
'It's an overreach': Regina-born actor criticizes Parent's Bill of Rights
Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany took the opportunity Wednesday to publicly criticize Saskatchewan's controversial Parent's Bill of Rights.
-
Police asking for footage, information related to yard sale assault
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is urging the public to share footage or information surrounding a serious assault committed at a yard sale late last week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teen, 15, charged in fatal spring crash
A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in relation to a fatal crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in April.
-
Sask. man accused of driving drunk, killing scooter rider released from jail
A man accused of killing a man on an electric scooter while driving drunk has been released from jail.
-
'It was a struggle but we got through it': Sask. grads celebrate triumphant end after turbulent journey
It’s a big week for Grade 12 graduates across Saskatchewan who are marking the end of their high school careers.