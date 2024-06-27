Daniel Lavoie, Kent Nagano appointed to Order of Canada

Quebec singer-songwriter Daniel Lavoie and conductor Kent Nagano are amongst the 83 people being appointed to the Order of Canada, the country's highest honour.

The office of Canada's Governor General, Mary Simon, describes Lavoie as "a leading ambassador" for Franco-Canadian culture, who was "catapulted" to the top of the charts with the "must-listen" song "Ils s'aiment."

Nagano, who conducted the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal for almost 15 years, was also hailed for his prestigious international career.

"He has premiered and commissioned numerous works by Canadian composers, bringing the unique music of Montreal, Quebec and Canada to the world," the office noted.

Monique Leroux, the former president and CEO of Mouvement Desjardins, is the only Canadian to be promoted to the rank of companion, the highest in the Order.

The Governor General's office describes her as a "key figure in Canadian finance" who has contributed to the cooperative's "remarkable growth" at home and abroad.

Other nominees include economist and former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz, journalist Joyce Napier, science communicator Pierre Chastenay, punk rock singer Avril Lavigne and social entrepreneur Pierre Legault.

The Order of Canada says it recognizes the "extraordinary" contribution of Canadians to their country.

The Order was created in 1967 under the motto, "They desire a better country."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2024.