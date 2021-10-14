LAVAL -- Laval police are looking for 17-year-old Élizabeth Gagnon-Leclerc.

Police issued a statement Thursday saying she left her home on Oct. 7 to go to an appointment and has not been spotted since.

He family has concerns for her safety.

Police believe she could be in Laval or Montreal.

Élizabeth Gagnon-Leclerc has a dark complexion, is 5’3” (1.6 metres) tall and weighs 105 lbs (48 kgs.)

She has black hair and brown eyes. She has piercings on her nose, tongue and ears

She was last seen wearing large gold earrings, a black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Élizabeth Gagnon-Leclerc can call the Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-211007-079.