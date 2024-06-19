Laval police search for missing senior

Laval police (SPL) are looking for 83-year-old Nicholas Bazigos, who has been missing since June 17.

The force notes his loved ones are concerned for his safety as he has health problems and difficulty walking.

He gets around on foot and by public transport.

He is described as a Caucasian man, 1 m 70 (5'7'') in height and 31.8 kg (70 lb) in weight.

He speaks French and has a shaved head and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the confidential police information line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-240618-082.