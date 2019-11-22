MONTREAL -- Laval police on Friday asked for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Oceane Lachapelle-Cordeiro has been missing since Thursday.

She left her house to meet someone but hasn't returned.

Her loved ones fear for her safety because of the nature of her acquaintances.

She may be in Laval, or in the North Shore.

She is five-foot-five and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

She has blond hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing on her left nostril.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 450 662-INFO (4636) or to call 911 and mention file LVL191121-068.