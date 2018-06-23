

Laval police are still trying to locate a suspect believed to have murdered a 71-year-old woman in Laval on Saturday

Christophe Oliviera, 31, was spotted the same day in the Cartier Metro station, heading towards Montreal.

More recent images taken from the metro show Oliviera in the company of another man - who police believe was involved or may have information about the incident.

On Tuesday morning, police tweeted that the second man was located and questioned by police - and subsequently released.

Police said he has nothing to do with the homicide, however, he gave them information that "allowed them to advance the investigation."

On Saturday, a 911 call was placed at 2:50 p.m. after the victim’s body was found on Pacific Ave. in the Laval-Des-Rapides neighbourhood.

When officers arrived, they found the body had marks of violence.

Oliviera lived with the victim but police said they were not related.

He is described as a Caucasian man who speaks French and has a beard. He has black hair and brown eyes and stands 6' tall and weighs 198 lbs.

Oliviera has several tattoos, including on his neck, back and chest. He has a star tattooed on his left hand and a skull and a book on his left arm.

One neighbour who knew the victim said she had always been quiet and didn't deserve what happened to her.

"It's a very peaceful area and I've never seen any violence here," he said.

Laval police said that Oliviera was spotted on Saturday at Cartier metro station headed towards Montreal.



A new photo of the suspect was released Monday, showing him walking next to a man in a blue baseball cap.



"The suspect was in contact with this individual in a metro station and left with him," spokeswoman Stephanie Beshara told The Canadian Press. "He is considered an important witness."



Police say they want to speak with that man, adding that they are currently not revealing what metro station the new photo was taken at, but that it was captured shortly after the initial one in Cartier Metro.





Police added that anyone who helps the suspect run away or hide can be accused of aiding after the fact.

Oliviera is considered dangerous and police advise anyone who sees him to not approach and to call 911.

"If someone is trying to him or or help him run away from police, it's going to be a charge of complicity after the fact, so the person will be arrested for that," said Beshara.