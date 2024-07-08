Laval police looking for potential victims of sex crimes

Laval police (SPL) believe that a young man they arrested last week as part of an investigation into sex crimes against teenage girls may have had other victims, possibly elsewhere in Quebec.

Last Tuesday, SPL officers arrested 21-year-old Laurent Bélanger. The young man has since been charged with luring a child, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

According to the Laval police, Bélanger approached underage teenage girls on social media in order to form a relationship with them.

"Once trust had been established, the suspect allegedly arranged meetings with the victims, during which he engaged in sexual contact," the SPL said in a news release.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.

The police said their investigators have come into contact with alleged victims in several cities across Quebec, so the serial crime investigation management structure, coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec, has been deployed.

SPL investigators have reason to believe that Bélanger may have had other victims who have not yet come forward. They are therefore inviting anyone with information to contact the Info Line at 450-662-4636 or 911.

Bélanger's case will return to court on Aug. 26.