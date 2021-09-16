MONTREAL -- A man in his 30s who was unvaccinated has died of COVID-19 in the emergency room at the Hôpital de la Cité-de-la-Santé in Laval, the regional health authority confirmed Thursday.

"He received appropriate care but his condition deteriorated rapidly," said Judith Goudreau, a spokesperson for the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval, in a statement.

No other details were released from public health officials on the man's age or how long he had been admitted to hospital.

The number of patients with COVID-19 continues to rise in Quebec. As of Thursday, there were 256 people in hospital, including 87 in the ICU.