

CTV Montreal Staff





The latest report into the carbon monoxide poisoning event at a school in Montreal says that 124 children were affected, as well as an unknown number of adults.

Forty-three people were hospitalized the day of the leak at Ecole des Decouvreurs in LaSalle in January but some people only sought medical help after the fact.

Now the Montreal Public Health Department is saying the leak affected 124 children and that it is still determining how many adults fell ill.

In most cases the illnesses were minor, but a fohttps://montreal.ctvnews.ca/two-months-after-school-carbon-monoxide-leak-almost-100-students-still-need-medical-care-report-1.4343742llow-up neurological assessment conducted in late February found that 24 students still had symptoms related to CO exposure.

These symptoms appeared in some students who did not require care at the time of the incident.