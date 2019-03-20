Featured Video
Latest forecast calls for 10-15 cm of wet snow for Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 9:03PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2019 1:12PM EDT
Don’t put away the shovel just yet! Montreal is set to get more snow before we can pack up the winter gear.
“With temperatures fluctuating right around the freezing mark, we’re expecting to see a mixed bag of precipitation in the next few days,” said CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.
After light rainfall arrives Thursday evening, colder air is predected to arrive Friday morning and so the rain will turn to snow and likely stay that way until Friday afternoon or evening.
“That’s when we could have another pocket of rain,” said Graham.
The rain will change back over to snow heading into Saturday, with a high of 3 Celsius.
The big question, though, is how much snow will fall?
After initially thinking Montreal would see 5-10 cm, Graham revised her estimate on Thursday.
Graham said she’ll continue to track the weather system over the next few days.
