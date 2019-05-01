

CTV Montreal





Montreal police and other emergency crews rushed to LaSalle Wednesday morning after getting reports of shots being fired.

Around 9:30 a.m. they found one injured person at a gas station on Lafleur Avenue at Clement St., and police, including search dogs, immediately began looking for gunmen.

Police said they have located and arrested two suspects, and said a third person is still at large.

Witnesses said that police stopped a car one block away from the gas station with three adults and a baby inside. They said police arrested the two men inside and ordered the woman to get out of the car, leaving the baby inside.

Paramedics took the shooting victim to hospital and said the person is expected to survive.

This situation is still developing and this article will be updated.