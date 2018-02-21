Large quantity of unidentified white powder found at IKEA in Brossard
An unidentified white powder was discovered at the IKEA warehouse in Brossard.
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 8:05PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2018 8:42PM EST
Police say a large quantity of unidentified white powder was found at the IKEA warehouse in Brossard Wednesday afternoon.
The substance was discovered at about 2 p.m. Employees were in contact with it, but none have reported any symptoms so far.
Police say the situation is under control.
A perimeter is set up surrounding the substance and no one is in contact with it.
Samples will be taken Thursday morning to determine what the powder is.
Police are asking for public’s help if they have any tips. Anyone with information can call Longueuil police at (450) 463-7011
