

The Canadian Press





With numerous Parti Quebecois mainstays announcing their departure from politics ahead of this year’s provincial election, former premier Bernard Landry said he’s choosing to look on the bright side.

The former party leader said he has taken the news that Alexandre Cloutier, Agnes Maltais and Nicole Leger would not seek re-election with a mixture of “sadness and hope,” saying he sees an opportunity to breathe new life into the party’s ranks.

All three MNAs announced their intentions to not seek another term on Tuesday.

Cloutier said he was unable to do the job with the needed enthusiasm. Maltais also cited a lack of enthusiasm in her announcement.

Landry said he was pleased that none of them had denounced what the PQ stands for and echoed current PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee in saying the departures are part of a “normal process.”