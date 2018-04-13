

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are appealing to the public to locate a teen who left home on March 19 and has not been seen since.

Selisha Robb, 16, lives in Lachine. She left home in the early morning, police say, and family have not heard from her.

Police say Robb is a "vulnerable" teen who speaks English.

She stands 5'3 and weighs 150lbs. She has long brown braids, and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Robb was wearing a black hooded jacket with a fur trim that extends to the waist. She was carrying a beige and black purse and beige boots.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact 911, a nearby police precinct, or contact Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.