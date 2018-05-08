

One of Quebec's largest newspapers is going non-profit.

La Presse, which stopped printing paper editions on Dec. 30, 2017, is now going to become a non-profit organization under a new ownership structure.

The French-language newspaper started shifting towards an all-digital format in 2010, and abandoned Monday-to-Friday print editions in 2016, encouraging readers to use its tablet-based app La Presse+.

However over the past decade the advertising world has changed substantially and two companies, Google and Facebook, collect 80 percent of all online digital ad dollars spent in Canada.

This concentration of advertising revenue has led to the collapse of many magazines and newspapers across Canada, along with layoffs of journalists in print, radio, and TV news.

The president of La Presse, Pierre-Elliott Levasseur, said the change is needed because "the traditional business model of print media is completely broken."

Levasseur said the owners of the newspaper approached the provincial and federal governments more than a year ago to see what could be done.

While the provincial government was willing to support media, the federal government was reluctant to give money to companies that are owned by rich families or large corporations.

In order to deal with this problem the owners of La Presse decided to spin off the media operation into a new non-profit company, where all revenue would be used to produce quality journalism.

Power Corporation is going to create an initial $50 million fund, but the non-profit will also hope to get contributions from large donors, citizens, and several levels of government.

A date for the transition has yet to be announced, since it depends in part of the repeal of legislation passed in 1967.