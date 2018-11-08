Featured Video
La Presse announces it will cut 37 jobs
La Presse announced in May 2018 that it would become a non-profit organization.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 11:17AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 8, 2018 11:50AM EST
La Presse will be scaling-back in their newsroom in the coming weeks.
Employees gathered Thursday in a closed-door meeting at Palais des Congres to discuss the impending termination of 37 of the publication's current employees.
Management informed staff there would be layoffs, but opted to appeal for voluntary resignations from employees willing to take a buy-out.
If there aren't enough volunteers, however, management will select people to lay off.
In 2017, La Presse abolished its print edition and opted instead for an all-digital format. It officially became a non-profit organization earlier this year.
At one time, La Presse was Montreal's leading print newspaper.
Latest Montreal News
- La Presse announces it will cut 37 jobs
- Watch: Two men rescued from high-rise after scaffold collapses in Cote-St-Luc
- 'Horrific scene': 13 dead including gunman at California bar
- We're far from the end of the road when it comes to construction closures: Transport Minister
- One pedestrian killed, one injured in separate collisions in Laval