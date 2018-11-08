

CTV Montreal





La Presse will be scaling-back in their newsroom in the coming weeks.

Employees gathered Thursday in a closed-door meeting at Palais des Congres to discuss the impending termination of 37 of the publication's current employees.

Management informed staff there would be layoffs, but opted to appeal for voluntary resignations from employees willing to take a buy-out.

If there aren't enough volunteers, however, management will select people to lay off.

In 2017, La Presse abolished its print edition and opted instead for an all-digital format. It officially became a non-profit organization earlier this year.

At one time, La Presse was Montreal's leading print newspaper.