LA Kings blank Montreal Canadiens 4-0, set NHL record with 11th straight road win to open season
Quinton Byfield had two goals and an assist, Cam Talbot earned a shutout, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 Thursday night for their NHL record 11th road victory to open the season.
The Kings (16-4-3), who eclipsed the mark of 10 straight road wins set by the Buffalo Sabres in 2006-07, are one road win away from matching the NHL record of 12 consecutive road victories at any point during the season.
IN PHOTOS: Montreal Canadiens visit children in hospital
"Normally, we're downplaying achievements, talking about getting to the next game, but I think that we have to acknowledge the group has played really well," Kings coach Todd McLellan said. "I thought we played a little bit of playoff-type hockey. Down the stretch we blocked shots, we managed the clock, we played pucks into areas when we had to, made pretty smart decisions."
Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist, and Trevor Moore scored for Los Angeles.
Anze Kopitar had three assists, and Talbot made 24 saves.
Samuel Montembeault stopped 38 shots and became the first Canadiens goalie to start consecutive games since Jake Allen on Oct. 21 and 23.
Byfield continued his breakout season after a slow start to his career.
The second overall pick in 2020 has eight goals and 13 assists through 23 games this season.
"The confidence is there right now," Byfield explained.
McLellan gave credit where it was due.
"I keep giving credit to his linemates and stuff that have pulled him along, but a lot of it came from him, too, and he's done an outstanding job," McLellan said. "He looked like a dominant player. Not just tonight, but in a lot of games so far this year."
The Kings went one-for-one on the power play, while the Canadiens failed to score on three man-advantage situations, and Los Angeles shut out Montreal for the second time this season.
The Kings earned a 4-0 win in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.
"I thought we played a lot better than we did in LA," Montreal captain Nick Suzuki said. "(We) hit I don't know how many posts, had a lot of scoring chances, once you go down to a team that plays like that, it's hard to get through their trap. They made it difficult on us to come back."
Doughty opened the scoring at 8:13 of the first period when he controlled the puck on a broken play in the offensive zone and slid a shot under Montembeault for his seventh goal of the season.
The Canadiens outshot the Kings 13-11 in the opening period and had several scoring chances.
On the same power play, Sean Monahan hit the post with a shot, and Juraj Slafkovsky hit the side of the cage from a wide angle on an open net.
Byfield scored his first of the game at 17:46 by cutting hard to the net, fending off Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle and tucking the puck past Montembeault's left pad.
"Big man, deceiving speed, good hands, turn the corner," said McLellan. "Pretty impressive goal."
Byfield converted on the Kings' first chance on the man advantage at 18:15 with a shot into an open cage from the side of the net after Kopitar tipped a pass from the point onto his stick.
IN PHOTOS: Montreal Canadiens visit children in hospital
Moore added to a goal 7:58 into the third period with a breakaway goal after Canadiens defenceman Justin Barron tripped on a linesman.
The Kings outshot the Canadiens 31-11 in the final two periods.
"Unfortunately, when you're chasing the game in the third period, you're probably not doing the same thing you would do in a close game," Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said. "You got to try to manufacture something at that point so you're taking a little more risk, but it's not an easy defensive scheme to take risk against."
Before the game, the Canadiens held a ceremony for recent Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Caroline Ouellette.
Montreal-born Ouellette is one of three women's hockey players to have four Olympic gold medals (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014).
She also won six world championships for Canada.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 8, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are the road closures to expect on the weekend in Montreal
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
Canada is deporting more people faster, drawing concern from migrant advocates
Advocates are sounding the alarm on the rise in deportations in Canada and are calling on the federal government to follow through on its 2021 promise to expand a regularization program for undocumented people living in the country.
More wintry weather is on its way to Canada, with a big storm system closing in
Canadians should expect snow, freezing rain and more winter conditions this weekend as storms travel across the country.
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
More caffeinated energy drinks pulled from shelves: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week, including mushrooms, more caffeinated energy drinks, and electric cooktops.
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
NFL coach apologizes for crediting 9/11 hijackers for co-ordination in Buffalo Bills team meeting years ago
An emotional Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged regret on Thursday for crediting the 9/11 hijackers for their co-ordination during a team meeting four years ago.
Six French teens await a verdict over their alleged roles in Islamic extremist killing of a teacher
A French juvenile court is handing down a verdict Friday for six teenagers accused of involvement in the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist after he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class for a debate on freedom of expression.
Toronto
-
Man fatally shot by police amid domestic disturbance in Newmarket: SIU
A man is dead after being shot by police officers amid a domestic disturbance north of Toronto Thursday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
-
Toronto to close downtown intersection for most of next week
The City of Toronto is poised to shut down a major intersection next week due to streetcar track work.
-
Woman dead following reported altercation at group home north of Toronto
A woman is dead following a reported altercation at a group home north of Toronto on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
-
Prices at the pumps drop across the Maritimes
Motorists in the Maritimes are paying less for gas and diesel after prices decreased overnight in all three provinces.
-
4 people arrested after report of ‘armed peoples’ entering a Saint John home: police
The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.
London
-
Novice driver charged with possession, impaired driving
A novice London driver has been charged with possession of meth and “other drugs” as well as driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop Thursday night.
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
-
Police investigate fatal Tillsonburg crash
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Tillsonburg.
Northern Ontario
-
More caffeinated energy drinks pulled from shelves: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week, including mushrooms, more caffeinated energy drinks, and electric cooktops.
-
Science North CEO responds to auditor’s report on science centre
Despite some critical comments from Ontario’s auditor general, the CEO of Science North wants to reassure northerners that the science centre is thriving.
-
Infant death in Wawa being investigated by police
An investigation is underway after an infant with no vital signs was brought to a northern Ontario hospital, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Calgary
-
Overnight snowfall leads to slick, slippery roads in Calgary
Some persistent snow overnight has created some challenging conditions for drivers on the last day of the work week in Calgary.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
-
Residents displaced by house fire in southwest Calgary
A fire forced residents of a four-plex in southwest Calgary out of their homes on Thursday night.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo racquet club fire causes $1 million in damage
Damage is estimated at $1 million after flames broke out at the Greystone Racquet Club in Waterloo Friday morning.
-
Ont. woman pleads guilty to defrauding doulas
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
Vancouver
-
Woman repeatedly sent home from Langley Memorial Hospital actually needed emergency surgery
Three times she went to Langley Memorial Hospital's emergency room for help. Three times, she said, she was sent home.
-
Jury retires in Ibrahim Ali's marathon B.C. murder trial
A British Columbia Supreme Court jury has retired to deliberate in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, more than eight months after he pleaded not guilty to killing a 13-year-old girl in a Metro Vancouver park in 2017.
-
Was the order to dismantle a Downtown Eastside homeless encampment legal? Here's what the court decided.
An order by Vancouver's fire chief to clear an encampment on the Downtown Eastside was "unlawful and invalid," according to a lawyer who represented residents in a court challenge of the order.
Edmonton
-
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
-
Homicide reported in Westlock County; man and woman found dead
A man and woman in Westlock County were found dead in their home Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 'Cool' end to the week, big warm-up Sunday
No more snow for the next week (or longer) in Edmonton. But, temperatures WILL slip to sub-0 C highs for the first time since Dec. 1.
Windsor
-
Windsor Hanukkah celebrations provide respite from grief, turmoil
Around the world millions of menorahs were lit Thursday evening, as the Jewish community marked the first night of Hanukkah.
-
Weapons, $12K in drugs seized in Chatham bust
Police seized more than $12,000 worth of meth and fentanyl, a loaded rifle and several replica guns, ammunition and a “large amount” of cash during a drug bust in Chatham.
-
Students help fill ‘Santa School Bus’ with donations
Elementary students from 11 Windsor-Essex Catholic schools helped Santa with donations destined for local charities.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with murder, attempted murder following unrelated stabbing assaults: police
A 38-year-old Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in three unrelated incidents in October that left a woman dead, Regina police said.
-
No injuries reported in west Regina house fire
Regina Fire says no one was injured after they responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon.
-
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
Statistics Canada says about one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital declares 'Code Red' after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
-
Driver dies following two-vehicle crash in Manotick
Ottawa police say the driver of one of the vehicles has died following a crash at the intersection of Moodie Drive and Brophy Drive on Thursday.
-
Big tippers! Ottawa residents are some of the most generous tippers on Uber Eats
The fifth annual Cravings Report by Uber Eats shows Ottawans rank as the second most generous tippers on the app, and second on the list for cities that order the most healthy food in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Mountie claims he was forced into sex with man he's accused of killing
A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder says his alleged victim sometimes blackmailed and forced to him have sex.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Saskatoon Blades stand atop eastern conference near halfway point of season
The Saskatoon Blades are back from a long U.S. road trip, and they’re right back in action this weekend with three games in three nights.