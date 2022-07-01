La Fontaine tunnel towards South Shore reopens after vehicle fire closure
La Fontaine tunnel towards South Shore reopens after vehicle fire closure
Traffic was able to resume early Friday evening in the southbound Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel after a vehicle fire forced the closure for most of the day.
Traffic was disrupted earlier in the day when a vehicle caught fire. No one was reported injured, and Vehicles were able to access the tunnel again around 7:30 p.m.
During the closure, motorists were encouraged to detour via the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 1, 2022
