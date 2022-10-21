La Fontaine Tunnel and other road closures in and around Montreal this weekend

Those planning on driving into Montreal for the CF Montreal playoff game, the Habs game on Saturday, or any other event should know that there are major closures that will affect traffic.

The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel towards Montreal will be closed, meaning traffic will build up around approaches to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge as well, and Highway 40 eastbound in the West Island will have closures.

These and other areas, including the Saint-Pierre Interchange, should be avoided.

REMINDER

As of October 31, 2022, three of six lanes in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will close. Only one lane will be open towards the South Shore and two towards Montreal until November 2025. Road users are urged to carpool or take public transit.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 north between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame Street east, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

La Fontaine Tunnel Closures from Oct. 21 to 24, 2022.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at 9 p.m.:

The Route 132 east and west ramps (Exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.

The Île-Charron Street entrance.

The De Boucherville North entrance.

Highway 25 closures from Oct. 21 to 24, 2022. LOOKING FORWARD

During the week of October 24, only two lanes per direction will be open to traffic in the tunnel. Please note that non-standard traffic will be prohibited in the northbound direction starting Monday, October 24, until 2025.

HIGHWAY 40 (WEST ISLAND)

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) East, between the Morgan Boulevard Exit (44) and the next entrance.

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., two of three lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) east will be closed between exit 44 (Morgan Blvd.) and the next entrance.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the interchange, the Route-138 ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west / airport.

In addition, two of three lanes on Route-138 eastbound will be closed between Clement St. and the interchange from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Clement St. entrance.

A-13 / A-640 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Boisbriand, the Highway 640 West ramp to Highway 13 south.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

In Montreal, two of four lanes on Highway 13 north at Chemin du Bois-Franc.

From Saturday at 1 p.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

In Montreal, one of four lanes on Highway 13 north will be closed at Chemin du Bois-Franc.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Montreal (Le Sud-Ouest borough), des Irlandais Street westbound and Bridge Street northbound will be closed between des Irlandais and Mill Streets (one lane southbound), from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

In Montreal (Villeray, Saint-Michel, Parc-Extension boroughs), a long-term closure will begin on Jarry Street eastbound, under Highway 40 west at Papineau Ave., from Monday, October 24 to Friday, November 4.

In Dorval, one of three lanes will be closed long-term on Highway 20 West between the Dorval interchange and Fénelon Boulevard, from October 25 to 31. Note that exit 54 (Fénelon Blvd.) of Highway 20 West is already subject to a long-term closure, until November 25.

In the event of unfavourable weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.