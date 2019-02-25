Featured Video
Kim Kardashian in Montreal for museum retrospective of Thierry Mugler's work
Kim Kardashian West arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. Social media star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Tyra Banks are scheduled to walk the red carpet Monday night at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 1:56PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 1:58PM EST
Social media star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Tyra Banks are scheduled to walk the red carpet Monday night at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
The two celebrities will be guests at a VIP dinner ahead of the opening of "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime," a retrospective of the French fashion designer's work.
The event will bring together Mugler's close collaborators and friends, including fashion model Pat Cleveland and a number of drag queens.
Nine Montreal designers are also expected, including Philippe Dubuc, Denis Gagnon and Marie Saint Pierre. They will be part of a side exhibition called "Montreal Couture."
Kardashian, often referred to as the queen of Instagram with her 128 million subscribers, has recently been seen wearing Mugler's creations.
Given the icy weather, the invitation-only red carpet event will be held inside the art museum. The exhibition opens to the public Saturday.
Latest Montreal News
- Crown asserts Sorella was the last person to see her daughters before they died
- Political fate of Singh, NDP, on the line in federal byelections
- Petition calls for Verdun to ban single-use plastic water bottles
- Rally held for immigrants put in limbo by potential new law
- NHL trade deadline: Habs acquire Jordan Weal from Arizona Coyotes for Michael Chaput