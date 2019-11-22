MONTREAL -- A tissue discarded by Celine Dion at a concert and put for sale online was fake and has been removed, according to online marketplace Kijiji.

A Celine Dion fan in Mirabel, 30 km northwest of Montreal, said she attended a recent concert by the pop diva and claims to have caught a tissue paper Dion used onstage and then discarded.

The fan, who said she was seated close to the stage at Dion's show at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Nov. 19, put the supposedly Dion-used tissue paper, which has been conserved in a plastic bag, for sale on Kijiji. Asking price: $2,000.

"I wanted to keep it at first," the seller writes in her posting, "but then I told myself that an even bigger fan of Celine Dion would want to have it."

When contacted by a Bell Media radio reporter Friday, the fan said the sale price was negotiable.

The seller insisted the used tissue paper was authentic, but had no evidence to back up that claim, saying it was a spontaneous act by Dion that she did not manage to capture on video. (She offered other video from the Dion show she says she attended as proof).

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, nearly 2,000 people had checked out the listing on Kijiji.

However, the tissue was listed on Kijiji 12 days ago, nine days before the seller says she attended the fateful Celine Dion show Nov. 19. Kijiji has since removed the post.





Watch: Celine Dion performs in Montreal