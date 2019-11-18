MONTREAL -- Celine Dion is back in Montreal as part of her ‘Courage’ concert tour after being forced to postpone several shows last September due to a virus.

Monday, the singer published a photo of herself gazing into a mirror, asking her fans if they’re ready for her first of four shows in the city.

The day before, she posted a picture of herself lying on a patch of ice, saying she’s "so happy" to be back in Montreal.

The Quebec singer had postponed her shows on Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 due to a throat virus.

They were rescheduled for Nov. 18, 19, 21 and 22.

The shows on Oct. 4 and 5 were also postponed to Feb. 18 and 19, 2020.

The concert’s promoter, evenko, said the diva had been ordered by her doctor to take a week off to fully recover.