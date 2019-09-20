

There will be some challenges this weekend driving through the Turcot Interchange.

There won't be any access to the Ville-Marie or Highway 20 from the Decarie Expressway, and you won't be able to get to Decarie from Highway 20.

Here are the details:

Mercier Bridge

Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Complete closure of the bridge towards Montreal and backflow on the bridge towards Kahnawake, one lane per direction. The entrance to Airlie Street remains open.

Victoria Bridge

Open towards the South Shore only, from Saturday 6 a.m. to Sunday 4 a.m. Then back to normal, one lane in each direction

Turcot Interchange

Friday 23:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closures of the following exits:

The ramp from Highway 15 south to Highway 20 west to Lachine, Dorval

Detour: via the ramp for Highway 15 south, exit 61 for Atwater south, then Joseph, Dupuis, Lesage, Church, De La Vérendrye and Highway 15 north



Detour: via the ramp for Highway 15 south, then for:

Cars: Exit 61 for Atwater, Saint-Jacques, de la Cathédrale and entrance for Route 136 / Highway 720 East

Trucks: Exit 60 for Highway 10 west (Bonaventure), Exit 2 (Pierre-Dupuy), Chemin des Moulins, Riverside, Mill, Commune, McGill and William, Robert-Bourassa and the entrance for Route 136 / Highway 720 east or St-Antoine east

Detour: via the ramp for Highway 15 south, exit 61 for Atwater South, then Joseph, Dupuis, Lesage, Church, De La Vérendrye and Highway 15 north

Route 136 east (Highway 720), Exit 2 closure (Atwater Avenue)

Detour: via exit 3 (Guy), René-Lévesque East, de la Cathédrale and St-Antoine West

Highway 10 (Bonaventure)

Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Complete closure of Highway 10 east (towards Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) between Wellington at the Carrie-Derick entrance

Detour via Nazareth, Wellington, Bridge, des Irlandais and Carrie-Derick



Detour via des Moulins, Riverside, Mill, de la Commune, McGill et William and Robert-Bourassa. Police will be there to facilitate traffic in the area.

Detour in the exit via Gaétan-Laberge. For more details, visit SSL

Turcot Project / local network

Closure of the section of Notre-Dame west between Monk and Carillon from Saturday at 10 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Detour Cote-St-Paul (one lane each direction)

Detour Cote-St-Paul (one lane each direction) Closure of Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd., between Saint-Jacques and Angrignon, including between Highway 20 West, from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Detours:

From Notre-Dame west: via Saint-Pierre (trucks via Dollard Ave.) et Saint-Jacques / Avon

From Highway 20 west / exit 65: via Angrignon and follow the detour in place

Toward Highway 20 west: via Saint-Jacques / Avon and Montréal-Toronto

Toward the Mercier Bridge: via Saint-Jacques / Avon and Montréal-Toronto, make a U-Turn at 1st Avenue at Route 138 west

Toward Highway 20 east and Angrignon: via Saint-Jacques / Avon, Dollard and Notre-Dame

Highway 30

Friday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Closure of Highway 30 east at Varennes and at Verchères between Kms 100 and 108, and backflow, one lane each direction

Default closures: Eastbound, starting at 2 p.m. exits 105 (Vercheres, Calixa-Lavallee) et 107 (Calixa-Lavallee, Labonté)

Detour : via Exit 113 (Lapierre), make a U-turn at Highway 30 west

The entrances for Calixa-Lavallée and Labonté / Chicoine-Larose

Detour: via Highway 30 west and do a U-turn at Exit 98 (de la Baronnie)

Montreal Marathon

For all the detours, visit the marathon site

Predicted:

Paving and repair work is set to begin on Highway 25 between Longueuil and Montreal on Sept.23, including the La Fontaine tunnel. This work, carried out at night, seven days a week, will continue until the middle of November. About 15 partial closures and close to a dozen complete closures will be required in each direction. More details here

Also starting Sept. 23, a redirection will be set up on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge (Highway 40) between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville until spring 2020.

Rush-hour traffic management:

East (towards Montreal): Three lanes open between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

West (towards Vaudreuil-Dorion) : Three lanes open between 1 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Outside of these hours, two lanes will be open in each direction

Partial night and weekend closures will also be required during construction. More details here

In case of inclement weather, the closures could be modified or cancelled.

Check out Quebec511.info for current and upcoming roadblocks on the network.