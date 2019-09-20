Montreal road closures for the weekend of Sept. 21-22
CTV News Montreal
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 12:58PM EDT
There will be some challenges this weekend driving through the Turcot Interchange.
There won't be any access to the Ville-Marie or Highway 20 from the Decarie Expressway, and you won't be able to get to Decarie from Highway 20.
Here are the details:
Mercier Bridge
Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
Complete closure of the bridge towards Montreal and backflow on the bridge towards Kahnawake, one lane per direction. The entrance to Airlie Street remains open.
Victoria Bridge
Open towards the South Shore only, from Saturday 6 a.m. to Sunday 4 a.m. Then back to normal, one lane in each direction
Turcot Interchange
Friday 23:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
Closures of the following exits:
-
The ramp from Highway 15 south to Highway 20 west to Lachine, Dorval
Detour: via the ramp for Highway 15 south, exit 61 for Atwater south, then Joseph, Dupuis, Lesage, Church, De La Vérendrye and Highway 15 north
-
The ramp from Highway 15 south to Routh 136 / Highway 720 east (to downtown)
Detour: via the ramp for Highway 15 south, then for:
Cars: Exit 61 for Atwater, Saint-Jacques, de la Cathédrale and entrance for Route 136 / Highway 720 East
Trucks: Exit 60 for Highway 10 west (Bonaventure), Exit 2 (Pierre-Dupuy), Chemin des Moulins, Riverside, Mill, Commune, McGill and William, Robert-Bourassa and the entrance for Route 136 / Highway 720 east or St-Antoine east
-
The ramp from Highway 20 east to Highway 15 north
Detour: via the ramp for Highway 15 south, exit 61 for Atwater South, then Joseph, Dupuis, Lesage, Church, De La Vérendrye and Highway 15 north
- Partial closure of one out of two lanes in the ramp from Highway 20 east to Route 136 / Highway 720 east (to downtown)
-
Route 136 east (Highway 720), Exit 2 closure (Atwater Avenue)
Detour: via exit 3 (Guy), René-Lévesque East, de la Cathédrale and St-Antoine West
Highway 10 (Bonaventure)
Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
-
Complete closure of Highway 10 east (towards Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) between Wellington at the Carrie-Derick entrance
Detour via Nazareth, Wellington, Bridge, des Irlandais and Carrie-Derick
-
Complete closure Highway 10 west (toward downtown) between Exit 2 (Pierre-Dupuy, Montreal Casino) and Wellington
Detour via des Moulins, Riverside, Mill, de la Commune, McGill et William and Robert-Bourassa. Police will be there to facilitate traffic in the area.
-
Complete closure of Highway 10 east between Exit 4 (Highway 15, Gaetan-Laberge) et Nuns' Island
Detour in the exit via Gaétan-Laberge. For more details, visit SSL
Turcot Project / local network
-
Closure of the section of Notre-Dame west between Monk and Carillon from Saturday at 10 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
Detour Cote-St-Paul (one lane each direction)
-
Closure of Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd., between Saint-Jacques and Angrignon, including between Highway 20 West, from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Detours:
From Notre-Dame west: via Saint-Pierre (trucks via Dollard Ave.) et Saint-Jacques / Avon
From Highway 20 west / exit 65: via Angrignon and follow the detour in place
Toward Highway 20 west: via Saint-Jacques / Avon and Montréal-Toronto
Toward the Mercier Bridge: via Saint-Jacques / Avon and Montréal-Toronto, make a U-Turn at 1st Avenue at Route 138 west
Toward Highway 20 east and Angrignon: via Saint-Jacques / Avon, Dollard and Notre-Dame
- Note: local traffic allowed from Saint-Jacques street to access the shops
Highway 30
Friday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- Closure of Highway 30 east at Varennes and at Verchères between Kms 100 and 108, and backflow, one lane each direction
-
Default closures: Eastbound, starting at 2 p.m. exits 105 (Vercheres, Calixa-Lavallee) et 107 (Calixa-Lavallee, Labonté)
Detour : via Exit 113 (Lapierre), make a U-turn at Highway 30 west
The entrances for Calixa-Lavallée and Labonté / Chicoine-Larose
Detour: via Highway 30 west and do a U-turn at Exit 98 (de la Baronnie)
Montreal Marathon
For all the detours, visit the marathon site
Predicted:
Paving and repair work is set to begin on Highway 25 between Longueuil and Montreal on Sept.23, including the La Fontaine tunnel. This work, carried out at night, seven days a week, will continue until the middle of November. About 15 partial closures and close to a dozen complete closures will be required in each direction. More details here
Also starting Sept. 23, a redirection will be set up on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge (Highway 40) between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville until spring 2020.
-
Rush-hour traffic management:
East (towards Montreal): Three lanes open between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.
West (towards Vaudreuil-Dorion) : Three lanes open between 1 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Outside of these hours, two lanes will be open in each direction
Partial night and weekend closures will also be required during construction. More details here
In case of inclement weather, the closures could be modified or cancelled.
Check out Quebec511.info for current and upcoming roadblocks on the network.
