

CTV Montreal





Rescue officials say they have found the body of a young kayaker from the waters off Centennial Park in Beaconsfield.

First responders from several agencies combed the area of Lac Saint-Louis Thursday afternoon, before finding the man’s body sometime after 7 p.m.An operation is underway to pull his body out of the water.



Several onlookers, including family members, are at the site.

Witnesses said they first saw his boat had capsized at about 3 p.m.

One woman described seeing the teenager struggling in the water with his arms flailing, calling for help. She said she tried to reach him in a boat before emergency teams arrived, but he was too far out.

The victim is an 18-year-old man.

Officials said they discovered the kayaker’s lifejacket floating in the water earlier during the search operation.

The man is believed to have rented the kayak from a new business that offers paddleboats and kayaks.

Four emergency response boats searched the area: two fire department boats, one coast guard boat and a Montreal police boat equipped with an underwater camera.



The drowning comes in the wake of another incident in Lac Saint-Louis this week that left two fishermen in their 30s dead. That incident took place near Beauharnois.



The Quebec Lifesaving Society is urging boaters to wear their lifejackets at all times inside watercraft.



SQ stepping up patrols



The Surete du Quebec said it is stepping up patrols as the annual construction holiday begins Friday.

More officers will be working during the period, which ends on August 5.

The SQ said it will patrol by car, boat, motorcycle and from the air.

Last year there were 19 deaths from accidents during the construction vacation.

An estimated 120,000 Quebecers will leave their jobs heading out to their holiday spots during this holiday period.