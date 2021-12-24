MONTREAL -- Kahnawake announced several new public health measures Friday in an attempt to slow the rapidly spreading coronavirus, which has infected dozens of residents in the 24 hours prior and left many more in isolation.

As of the morning of Dec. 24, there were 69 active cases within the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community south of Montreal. Health authorities there said they were aware of 10 more positive rapid tests taken by residents, and the total number of people in isolation is "estimated to be in the hundreds."

In response to the spread, local health authorities are halting visits to Kateri Memorial Hospital, limiting access to churches to residents only, capping tobacco manufacturing, and requiring all bingo and gaming houses to close as of 1 a.m. Dec. 25.

Gyms, hair salons and barbershops, massage parlours, and other personal care and aesthetics services will be closed until Jan. 8.

Public health says those new measures will be reassessed on Jan. 4.

-- More details to come.