Quebec announces recruitment freeze in the public service
President of the Conseil du trésor Sonia LeBel announced a recruitment freeze in the public service sector starting in November. The government will fill vacant positions with employees already in Quebec's public service.
“In order to curb the growth in the number of employees in the public service and respect the budgets for the current year, the government will proceed with a recruitment freeze in the ministries and agencies (exclusions will apply) as of November 1, 2024,” Lebel's office said in a news release.
“Note that this is not a hiring freeze, but a measure to avoid integrating new people into the public service,” it added.
The freeze will not apply to the health, education and higher education networks, the hiring of interns and students, or seasonal employees benefiting from right of recall. This announced recruitment freeze comes as the provincial government tries to tighten its spending, with a forecasted $11 billion deficit by 2024-2025.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 24, 2024
