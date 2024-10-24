$32,000 for a tree? Contractor calls Plateau project ridiculous

A new tree-planting pilot project in Plateau-Mont-Royal is drawing criticism for eliminating parking spaces in a borough already facing limited parking, as well as for its cost.

“We know for sure that this is a clear waste of taxpayers’ money,” said Nicolas Gagnon with the Canadian Taxpayer Federation.

The landscaping project aims to create more green spaces in the neighbourhood.

At present, the borough has installed four of these planter beds directly on the street at a cost of $32,000 each, primarily along Coloniale Avenue. Each planter replaces a parking space.

CTV News asked general contractor Sandro Carbone whether the cost was reasonable.

“I put this between $16,000 and $17,000. It should not cost more than that,” he said.

He factored in labour, the price of concrete, excavation, topsoil, vegetation and taxes, and still arrived at a total roughly half of what the borough claim it spent.

Another contractor consulted by CTV News provided a similar estimate.

“Well, it does ring some bells. My mind goes to how?” Carbone said.

The borough claims the planter beds help biodiversity and absorb rainwater.

However, beyond the high price tag, Carbone questions the design and choice of location for the trees.

“I'm thinking long term. I'm thinking maintenance. I'm thinking cleaning. I'm thinking snow removal,” he said.

Carbone acknowledged that Montreal needs more trees but suggested that it would be preferable to plant them on the sidewalk.

“They have spent over $128,000 for four spots with pretty much four trees and a couple of plants,” Gagnon said.

CTV News requested a statement from the borough but did not hear back.

The borough said it plans to install four more trees next year.