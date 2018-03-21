

CTV Montreal





Howie Mandel is leading a team of investors that has bought the Just For Laughs comedy festival and its related tours, TV specials, and more.

Mandel and ICM partners announced the purchase on Wednesday morning, saying they have no plans to change the obviously successful company.

"I have always been a big fan of Montreal and the Just For Laughs festival. I have performed at JFL many times over the last 10 years, and I have nothing but love for this event. I consider it to be a cultural treasure," said Mandel in a statement.

"The plan calls for Just For Laughs and its French counterpart, Festival Juste pour rire, to be run exactly as they have, with all the same leadership and personnel in place," said the group in a statement.

Just For Laughs was founded in Montreal in 1983 and has since expanded to have festivals in Vancouver, Toronto, and Sydney, along with TV shows based on the gala presentations at the Montreal festival, along with a comedy TV show seen in more than 130 countries around the world.

The company had been owned by founder Gilbert Rozon, but he decided to sell after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women last year.

Rozon's planned sale was challenged in court by Quebecor, which had the right to first refusal, but declined to match the price offered by Mandel's consortium.

Mandel et al are reassuring Quebecers that Just For Laughs will not leave Montreal.

"We see a great opportunity to work with them to grow the global comedy brand, in both French and English speaking comedy, while allowing the team on the ground in Montreal to continue to produce the festival as they have so successfully for all these years," said Chris Silbermann, the managing director of ICM partners.

Montreal's Just For Laughs festival runs from July 14 to 28, 2018.