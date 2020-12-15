Advertisement
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon acquitted of rape and indecent assault
Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020 3:50PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 15, 2020 3:52PM EST
Gilbert Rozon founder of the Just for Laughs festival, leaves the Quebec Court of Appeals, Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon has been acquitted of rape and indecent assault.
The case centres around an allegation froman incident 40 years ago, in the Laurentians, when he was 25.
Rozon didn’t deny he had sex with the woman, who claimed he raped her when she was a 20-year-old CEGEP student. He said during the trial that it was consensual.
