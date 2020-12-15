MONTREAL -- Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon has been acquitted of rape and indecent assault.



The case centres around an allegation froman incident 40 years ago, in the Laurentians, when he was 25.



Rozon didn’t deny he had sex with the woman, who claimed he raped her when she was a 20-year-old CEGEP student. He said during the trial that it was consensual.

More details to come.