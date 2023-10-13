Montreal

    • Juripop now offering free legal advice to people with multiple sclerosis

    Patients diagnosed with multiple sclerosis can now access free legal advice, following an agreement between Juripop and the Quebec division of Multiple Sclerosis Canada.

    The project, which came into effect this week, provides legal assistance in business, family, civil and labour law.

    Health law is excluded from the offer because of the complexity of medical liability cases.

    "Our mission is to improve access to justice, and we focus on people who have more problems than others in understanding their rights and asserting them," says Sophie Gagnon, Juripop's managing director. "In recent years, this has led us to create numerous partnerships with organizations working on the front lines."

    A similar agreement between the Quebec Cancer Foundation and Juripop has existed for the last 18 months.

    The new agreement with Multiple Sclerosis Canada was made possible by a financial contribution from the organization.

    Patients who come to Juripop through Multiple Sclerosis Canada will be eligible for free advice from its lawyers and notaries, unlike patients with the Quebec Cancer Foundation, who are subject to certain financial criteria.

    Nevertheless, that partnership promoted Multiple Sclerosis Canada to consider working with Juripop.

    "The need for legal information and support quickly arose," says Gagnon. "Patients living with physical or cognitive limitations may have to deal with a number of legal problems."

    A patient with multiple sclerosis may experience cognitive problems or extreme fatigue that interfere with their ability to perform professional duties.

    They may also have to attend numerous medical appointments, which could affect their attendance at work.

    "These people are going to have difficulty performing as expected," explained Gagnon. "Rather than being accommodated, they may be subject to disciplinary measures. They could be subjected to psychological harassment or lose their job. If you lose your income, you could have problems paying the rent and so on."

    Multiple Sclerosis Canada employees will be trained over the next few weeks to identify patients needing Juripop's services.

    Juripop will also participate in the association's next annual conference to raise awareness of this new service.

    In Canada, about 12 people a day are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 13, 2023. 

