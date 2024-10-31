Senior stabbed in Ahunstic-Cartierville; police arrest 36-year-old man

An 82-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing Thursday morning in the Ahunstic-Cartierville borough, police say.

Montreal police (SPVM) got a 911 call at 8:15 a.m. for a report of an injured man outside a home near the corner of Foucher and Chabanel streets.

Officers found the man with injuries to his upper body.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but police later confirmed that his life is no longer in danger.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and is being questioned by officers as the investigation continues.