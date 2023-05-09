Jeep slams into parked police cruiser, Ford F150 on Montreal highway, man arrested

A 55-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving early Tuesday morning after the vehicle he was driving wound up on the shoulder of a major highway in Montreal and crashed into the back of a police car and another parked vehicle that was broken down.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) report that at 1:10 a.m., officers pulled onto the side of Highway 20 near the 32nd Avenue exit behind a Ford F150 that had broken down.

While the officers were in their vehicle, the driver saw a Jeep Liberty advancing quickly in the rearview and began pulling into the right lane of the highway.

The police cruiser managed to avoid being directly rear-ended but the Jeep still clipped the cruiser and then smashed into the back of the Ford pickup, completely destroying the truck's bed.

The two officers in the cruiser and the drivers of the Jeep and pickup were treated on scene but did not sustain any major injuries.

Police arrested the driver on scene after administering a breathalyzer test.

His license was suspended for 90 days, his car was impounded and he will likely face impaired driving charges.