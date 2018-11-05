

CTV Montreal





Native son Jay Baruchel was back in Montreal Monday night to talk hockey and promote his new book.

Called Born Into It: A Fan’s Life, Baruchel sounds off on what it is to be a Montreal Canadiens fan, detailing his life-long obsession with the team.



Despite living in Toronto now, Baruchel also talked about how part of being a devoted Habs' fan is trolling Toronto, and hating the Maple Leafs - but that the obsession doesn't go both ways.

He spoke about the book and his favourite team with TSN 690 radio host Conor McKenna at Lower Canada College, where he also met with fans.







