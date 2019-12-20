MONTREAL -- The bike path over the Jacques Cartier Bridge will close tonight at 10 p.m., but not for 25 cyclists selected to test the bridge's winter maintenance protocols.

The sidewalk and bike path will close for the winter, reopening in the spring, the corporation in charge of the bridge said on Friday.

But the 25 "test cyclists" will still be able to traverse the bridge. Before considering opening the bridge path to all cyclists in the winter, the corporation in charge of the bridge is looking to "refine its maintenance, monitoring and communications protocols under real conditions to evaluate the potential service level in winter that may be offered on the path."

If you're not one of the 25 "test cyclists," you can take the VeloBus Jacques Cartier: a special shuttle to drive cyclists over the bridge with their bikes so they can cycle on the island. It comes every 20 minutes during rush hour, the corporation said.