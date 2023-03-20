Italian defender Corbo back with CF Montreal following transfer from Bologna FC

Defender Gabriele Corbo is back with CF Montreal following a transfer from Italian club Bologna FC.

Corbo signed a two-season contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Major League Soccer club, with an option year in 2025.

The 23-year-old Italian played 14 MLS regular-season games last season, including 13 starts, while on loan from Bologna to Montreal.

Corbo was also started for Montreal in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 against Santos Laguna. He played two games in the Canadian Championship against Forge FC and Toronto FC

Prior to joining CF Montreal in 2022, Corbo joined Italian Serie B Ascoli on loan from Bologna for the 2020-21 season. He played 14 games in the Italian second division before making the jump to North America.

Corbo's move to MLS was facilitated by a partnership between Montreal and Bologna. Montreal owner and president Joey Saputo is also chairman of Bologna.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 20, 2023