'It's been too long': Quebec man recounts trying to save boy in backyard pool
The Montreal Children's Hospital issued an "urgent alert" Monday after two separate pool incidents in Quebec left one child dead and another in critical condition in a dangerous weekend in the province.
Joe Pereira was watching TV at his home in Repentigny, Que. Sunday afternoon when his wife came inside telling him a neighbour two doors down from them was screaming for help after her five-year-old son had fallen in her pool.
Pereira and his wife rushed to the woman's backyard and jumped into the pool to retrieve the boy.
He searched the deep end while his wife combed through the shallow end of the pool, which was filled with murky water since it hadn't been opened yet for the season.
"The water was all green, murky and full of leaves, and you don't see anything in the water. I had trouble seeing my arms underwater," Pereira said.
It took about 20 minutes of frantic searching before the boy was found by another neighbour who joined the rescue effort.
"After seven minutes it's rare that you can survive that. My wife was screaming, 'it's too long, he's been in there too long.' I tried everything I could to try to get him out the first shot I could but unfortunately, it wasn't enough," Pereira said.
Police arrived on scene just as the boy was pulled from the deep end.
"The cops showed up at that moment and there was one that jumped into the water to help take him out and the [paramedics] started doing CPR right away," Pereira said.
The boy was rushed to St-Justine Hospital in critical condition as the family and neighbours are still reeling from the near-drowning.
"It's hard enough for me as a neighbour, you know. As parents, when I came back home, I hugged my kids. It's not easy," Pereira said, with his voice breaking.
CHILD DROWNED IN ST-LAMBERT
The day before, a four-year-old boy from St-Lambert, on the south Shore of Montreal, was found unconscious in his family's backyard pool.
He was pronounced dead in hospital.
Longueuil police (SPAL) said the family's pool was fenced, and it's currently unclear how the child got in.
Also on Saturday, a five-year-old boy was found unconscious in a pool and rescued by an adult.
On Monday, the Montreal Children's Hospital issued a water safety alert to remind the public that "anyone can be at risk" and to ensure constant adult supervision at all times.
After several coroner's reports, Quebec's Ministry of Municipal Affairs tightened security measures around residential pools under the Residential Swimming Pool Safety Act. Starting July 1, 2023, all pools in the province need to have a 1.2-metre-high fence on all sides, as well as a door that closes and locks automatically.
It's not clear if any of the pools involved in the weekend's incidents had the new fencing already up.
While gates and fences help, nothing replaces the supervision of a nearby adult, according to the Montreal Swimming Institute.
"The truth is, if kids really really want to get into a pool, they'll find a way to get into a pool," said Adam Di Fulvio, president and CEO of the institute.
"Even if there's a fence and a latched gate, they'll drag over a toy or some sort of obstacle and use that to climb over."
'IT CAN HAPPEN IN 15 TO 20 SECONDS'
With pools starting to open for summer, the Quebec Lifesaving Society is warning parents to be extra vigilant, especially when it comes to young children.
Society director Raynald Hawkins says children should always be closely supervised while near bodies of water.
"With toddlers it can happen in 15 to 20 seconds, it's silent," he said.
He said caretakers should keep their young children within arm's reach.
"It's like crossing the street. You always want to take the kids by the hand. This is the same reality with the backyard pool."
Pereira said Sunday's near-drowning on his street happened in a flash, serving as an important warning for all parents.
"I just helped because I heard people screaming for help. I would just hope that if something like that would have ever happened to my kids that somebody would come out also," he said.
"Just everybody has to be careful."
With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Montreal reporters Touria Izri and Kelly Greig
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
BREAKING | Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon.
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
19 police officers from 8 B.C. departments under investigation over misconduct allegations
Due to the number of B.C. police departments whose officers are facing misconduct allegations stemming from a recent training course, the claims will be investigated by an out-of-province agency.
Prenatal COVID exposure affects babies' motor skills, speech, studies find
Infants born to those who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy may have neurodevelopmental issues after birth, according to preliminary findings from two separate studies out of the U.S. and Spain.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon.
-
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
Nova Scotia paramedic Melanie Lowe struggled to maintain her composure Monday as she described the night two years ago when four children climbed into her ambulance and described how their parents had just been shot to death.
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death. Dwight Austin Isadore had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but the Crown accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter Monday in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court.
-
Half of those arrested in tense Halifax housing protest no longer facing charges
Carmel Farahbakhsh says that when she headed to a Halifax demonstration last August to protest the city's decision to tear down temporary housing for the homeless, she was expecting to peacefully make her point. Instead, the 29-year-old said she was shoved into a police vehicle, suffered a concussion and was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
London
-
'The risk to the community is very low': London sees first case of monkeypox
The first case of monkeypox in the region has been identified, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Charge laid after $6,000 in damages to 'Holy Roller'
A London, Ont. man has been charged after the newly-restored Holy Roller sustained $6,000 in damages over the weekend.
-
Police searching for suspect following weekend standoff in south London
London police are asking for the public's help in locating a London man wanted on numerous charges following a weapons investigation that culminated in a 12-hour-long standoff over the weekend, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault shooting: Man accused of firing rifle at victim, missing
Sault police say 15 people were detained in connection to a shooting in 'The P Patch' on the weekend, but one man is facing a list of charges.
-
Contact lens recycling program hits big milestone
For two years, eye doctors across Canada have been helping divert disposable contact lenses and wrapping from landfills through a special recycling program and it has just reached a major milestone.
-
Sudbury nurse should have received religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine, arbitrator rules
A nurse at Public Health Sudbury & Districts should have received an exemption from getting the COVID-19 because of her Catholic beliefs, an Ontario arbitrator has ruled.
Calgary
-
Calgary and area braces for significant rainfall
Though rainfall forecasts vary, CTV News Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says between 80 and 100 millimetres of rain is set to fall by early Wednesday.
-
Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Exshaw
Significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.
-
Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in May sexual assault at Market Mall
Calgary police is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl at CF Market Mall that took place in late May.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
-
New adaptive bike for Mount Forest boy, thanks to local legion and Lion's Club
A Mount Forest family is thanking the community and local groups for getting an adaptive bicycle for their 5-year-old son.
-
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Vancouver
-
19 police officers from 8 B.C. departments under investigation over misconduct allegations
Due to the number of B.C. police departments whose officers are facing misconduct allegations stemming from a recent training course, the claims will be investigated by an out-of-province agency.
-
Have you seen Samantha Sheepskin? 19-year-old woman missing in Surrey
Mounties in Surrey are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
-
Mansion built into West Coast bluff for sale for $20M
What may have been seen as a challenge for some builders became an opportunity for those involved in the construction of a mansion on a rocky property in West Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Alta. psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington sanctioned for 'blurred professional lines' with client
Well-known Alberta psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington has been reprimanded by her professional college after pleading guilty to several allegations of misconduct.
-
'A phenomenal idea': Edmonton to make downtown avenue car free, at least for a while
After a tight vote of 7-6, Edmonton City Council is going to try out a plan to ban vehicles from a section of 102 Avenue.
-
Suspect arrested after running out of gas in Alta. police chase
A Lac La Biche man is facing 50 charges after eight stolen guns were found.
Windsor
-
'More options': real estate listings up in Windsor-Essex
Housing sales were down in Windsor-Essex and the number of listings increased, according to the May statistics from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Windsor council warned of 'significant risk' of losing NextStar EV battery plant
Windsor city council is being asked to support a request to the province to provide an expedited zoning approval for the NextStar battery plant investment, without which the $5 billion Stellantis-LGES plant and the associated 2,500 jobs could be in jeopardy, according to a city report.
-
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Regina
-
'I couldn't stop smiling': Two Sask. men each win $100K on Lotto Max Extra
Southern Saskatchewan is home to two more lottery winners after Byron Ewert-Molesky of Regina and Rob Parker of Moose Jaw both won $100,000 from their Lotto Max tickets.
-
COVID-19 viral levels in wastewater remaining 'relatively stable': U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater declined again from last week but remain high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Evacuation order lifted for northern Sask. community threatened by wildfire
An evacuation order for the northern Saskatchewan community of Stanley Mission has been lifted and its two-thousand residents are being allowed to return home today.
Ottawa
-
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
-
Pressure to speed up Ottawa LRT launch felt in earliest days, inquiry hears
The first day of public hearings in the inquiry into Ottawa’s trouble-plagued LRT system heard testimony that there was pressure from the mayor and council to have the system launched as quickly as possible.
-
Victim services worker tried to warn woman about Borutski on day of murder
Immediately after hearing of Anastasia Kuzyk's death, the high-risk co-ordinator at Victim Services of Renfrew County, rushed to phone Nathalie Warmerdam to warn her that she might be next.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut 19 teacher positions, introduce a lunch-hour fee
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has announced plans to eliminate teaching positions.
-
'Saskatoon deserves it': City council hears passionate pitch to build soccer stadium
Saskatoon city councillors heard a passionate pitch from a group of companies looking to build a soccer stadium.
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down near Maymont, Sask.
The nation's weather agency has confirmed a tornado touched down east of Maymont, Sask. on Friday.