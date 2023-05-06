It's about damn time! Lizzo will make up for cancelled Montreal show on June 11

After the last-minute cancellation of her Montreal concert on May 4, pop superstar Lizzo will make up for it next month.

According to event promotion company Evenko, Lizzo will grace the Bell Centre stage on June 11.

"Ticket holders are invited to keep their tickets as they will be honoured on the new date," the Evenko website states.

The About Damn Time singer cancelled her May 4 show on doctor's orders. Evidently, she wasn't feeling good as hell, and the truth certainly hurt for fans.

"I had a sore throat last night and a headache," she said at the time in a video posted to social media. "I woke up this morning and it was worse."

Ticket holders with questions or concerns are asked to contact Evenko customer services at info@evenko.ca.