Investigation opened into two suspicious early morning fires
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 1:27PM EDT
Two suspicious fires broke out shortly after midnight on Sunday morning in businesses in Ste-Therese and Boisbriand.
The first fire started around 12:30 a.m. in a fruit shop on Labelle Blvd. in Ste-Therese. Ten minutes later, a second fire broke out in a Boisbriand fruit shop.
Police have opened an investigation and interviewed witnesses. In both cases, a dark vehicle was seen leaving the scene.
Both fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.
