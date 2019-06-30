

The Canadian Press





Two suspicious fires broke out shortly after midnight on Sunday morning in businesses in Ste-Therese and Boisbriand.

The first fire started around 12:30 a.m. in a fruit shop on Labelle Blvd. in Ste-Therese. Ten minutes later, a second fire broke out in a Boisbriand fruit shop.

Police have opened an investigation and interviewed witnesses. In both cases, a dark vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

Both fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.