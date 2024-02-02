Investigation launched into plane crash that left one man dead

The Transportation Safety Board says it will deploy a team of investigators in Quebec on Friday to try to shed some light on the cause of a plane crash that left a 57-year-old man dead.

Quebec provincial police say they received an automated 911 call at 1:30 a.m. Thursday about a person in distress.

They say they found the wreckage at 10 a.m. after police searched using a snowmobile and a search-and-rescue helicopter from Trenton, Ont.

Authorities say the victim was from Blue Sea Que., which is about 50 kilometres north of the crash site.

A coroner will also be investigating the death.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2024.