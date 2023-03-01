Internet use by Quebec youth hasn't declined since height of COVID-19 pandemic: study

Young Quebecers spent as much time on the internet last year as they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The survey, conducted by the Université Laval-affiliated Académie de la transformation numérique (ATN), reports that 42 per cent of Quebecers aged six to 17 spent an average of over 10 hours a week surfing the internet in 2022, the same as in 2021 and slightly higher than the 40 per cent observed in 2020.

Before the pandemic, in 2019, the proportion of young Quebecers who spent an average of more than 10 hours a week online was 25 per cent.

The survey states that last year, watching videos on platforms such as YouTube or TikTok was the most popular activity among youth at 67 per cent. Playing online games, alone or with friends, came second at 64 per cent, followed by streaming and entertainment sites, both at 47 per cent.

In addition, the survey reports that 75 per cent of youths use three or more electronic devices, up 35 per cent from 2019. Among the devices used, smart speakers saw the largest growth, up 21 per cent from a 15 per cent usage rate in 2019 to 36 per cent last year.

The smartphone saw a 14 per cent increase over the same period, from 60 per cent to 74 per cent, while increases were five and four per cent respectively for video game console and music player usage.

In a different vein, 63 per cent of parents to kids ages six to 17 consider it very or somewhat likely that their children, especially boys, will be bullied online, an increase of 19 per cent since 2019.

The ATN survey was conducted using data collected in March, June, and July 2022.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 1, 2023.