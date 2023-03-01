Internet use by Quebec youth hasn't declined since height of COVID-19 pandemic: study
Young Quebecers spent as much time on the internet last year as they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released Wednesday.
The survey, conducted by the Université Laval-affiliated Académie de la transformation numérique (ATN), reports that 42 per cent of Quebecers aged six to 17 spent an average of over 10 hours a week surfing the internet in 2022, the same as in 2021 and slightly higher than the 40 per cent observed in 2020.
Before the pandemic, in 2019, the proportion of young Quebecers who spent an average of more than 10 hours a week online was 25 per cent.
The survey states that last year, watching videos on platforms such as YouTube or TikTok was the most popular activity among youth at 67 per cent. Playing online games, alone or with friends, came second at 64 per cent, followed by streaming and entertainment sites, both at 47 per cent.
In addition, the survey reports that 75 per cent of youths use three or more electronic devices, up 35 per cent from 2019. Among the devices used, smart speakers saw the largest growth, up 21 per cent from a 15 per cent usage rate in 2019 to 36 per cent last year.
The smartphone saw a 14 per cent increase over the same period, from 60 per cent to 74 per cent, while increases were five and four per cent respectively for video game console and music player usage.
In a different vein, 63 per cent of parents to kids ages six to 17 consider it very or somewhat likely that their children, especially boys, will be bullied online, an increase of 19 per cent since 2019.
The ATN survey was conducted using data collected in March, June, and July 2022.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 1, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs to hear from top intelligence officials as foreign interference allegations stack up
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, MPs on the House of Commons committee examining foreign election interference will be hearing from some of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials on Wednesday.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Greek transport minister resigns over train crash; 36 dead
Rescuers delved Wednesday through flattened, burned-out carriages for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in central Greece overnight, killing at least 36 people and injuring scores.
Ontario bracing for 'huge system', buried B.C. gets more snow, Prairies warm-up
Snow storm coming from Texas will impact Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada on Friday, with B.C. and Yukon dealing with more wet snow.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days': U.S. official
Iran could make enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in "about 12 days," a top U.S. Defense Department official said on Tuesday, down from the estimated one year it would have taken while the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was in effect.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man faces 96 charges child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims throughout Ontario, including one who was just seven years old.
-
Toronto-area hospital network receives $75M donation to help build Canada’s largest hospital
A hospital network west of Toronto has announced it’s received the largest corporate donation in Canadian history in an effort to build the biggest health-care facility in the country.
-
Ontario underspend on health, Metrolinx and municipal infrastructure, report finds
The Ontario government spent $6.4 billion less than expected in the first three quarters of 2022-2023, according to the province’s financial watchdog, with less funding being directed to health, education and municipal infrastructure projects.
Atlantic
-
Special weather statements issued for the Maritimes ahead of heavy snowfall Thursday
Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritimes provinces concerning the potential for heavy snow Thursday into Friday.
-
New Brunswick seafood foreign workers faced awful conditions during COVID-19: study
A study by Dalhousie University says temporary foreign workers in New Brunswick's seafood industry during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered gruelling and sometimes dangerous conditions.
-
1 person seriously injured in Kings County crash: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Kings County Wednesday morning.
London
-
Stabbing in downtown London
A stabbing in London has left one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the downtown core around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a man who had been stabbed.
-
Reported shooting in London leads to search for two suspects
London police are looking for two suspects after a reported shooting early Wednesday morning. Around 4:50 a.m., police were called for reports of a gunshot in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.
-
Chatham theft traced to Sarnia and Listowel, Ont.
A victim told police she had recently learned that someone made several online purchases using her credit cards and had attempted to use her identity to purchase new vehicles from Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and Listowel.
Northern Ontario
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
-
Cambrian College first to launch three-year degree program
Cambrian College in Sudbury is the first in Ontario to launch a new three-year degree program after the province announced the expansion last year to address the labour shortage.
-
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Highland Park
Firefighters are investigating what caused an early morning house fire in the community of Highland Park.
-
Kiss comes to Calgary for their End of the Road farewell tour
One of the most influential rock bands of all time is coming to Calgary for the final time.
-
'One of the most pivotal moments': CAPP releases 2023 oil and gas forecast
Analysts say Canada's oil and gas industry will hit $40 billion in total investment in 2023, an increase of 11 per cent from last year.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Person airlifted after crash south of Guelph: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash just outside Aberfoyle.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man who killed stranger with a crossbow dies in prison
A Kitchener man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon with a crossbow has died in prison.
Vancouver
-
More snow forecast for B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday night
Municipalities across B.C.'s South Coast are preparing for yet another blast of wintry weather.
-
Seniors, teachers, transit, business: The disappointments in B.C.'s 2023 budget
Despite cutting cheques adding up to a multi-billion-dollar deficit, British Columbia's provincial government is facing disappointment and criticism from those feeling left out of the budget.
-
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, health care, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
KISS to play in Edmonton in November as part of ongoing three-year farewell tour
Edmonton will be one of the stops rock band KISS makes later this year on its "End of the Road" tour.
Windsor
-
Chatham Cenotaph damaged with blue spray paint: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after the Chatham Cenotaph was damaged with blue spray paint.
-
Nursing tuition grants offered at University of Windsor
A provincial tuition grant program is being offered for the 2023-2024 academic year at the University of Windsor.
-
Death of Kingsville man being investigated by SIU
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a man in Kingsville. Officials say around 9:30 Tuesday morning, OPP were notified of a man in distress.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Saskatchewan health care agreement to include $61 million one-time investment
The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
-
SGI highlights impaired driving, legal blood alcohol content in traffic spotlight for March
Legal blood alcohol content (BAC) and impaired driving in the province will be the focus of Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) traffic safety spotlight in March.
Ottawa
-
Four people hospitalized after Riverside South house fire
Paramedics treated seven people for smoke inhalation—four of whom were taken to hospital—after a major house fire in Riverside South Tuesday night.
-
Ottawa housing committee's delay of project due to parking complaint draws backlash
Ottawa's housing committee is facing criticism after a proposed development in Orléans that includes dozens of affordable housing units was delayed due to a lack of parking spaces.
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers, money
Ottawa's St. Patrick's Day parade, a decades-long tradition, has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and funding.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Saskatchewan health care agreement to include $61 million one-time investment
The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.
-
Family of Saskatoon man with Down syndrome fighting to keep him out of locked long-term care ward
Cory Kadlec has Down syndrome. He was living in a care home, but in June he was taken to Royal University Hospital because he was having seizures.
-
KISS adds Saskatoon stop to farewell tour
Rock legends KISS have added a Saskatoon stop on the final leg of the band's farewell tour.