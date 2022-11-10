Interim leader of Quebec Liberals to be revealed Thursday

The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is expected to be revealed Thursday, three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation.

The interim leader, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.

Names currently circulating are Lafontaine MNA Marc Tanguay and Pontiac MNA André Fortin, MP for Pontiac.

The interim leader is chosen by party members and endorsed by the executive council.

Although the QLP obtained opposition status in the October election, it did so with just 14 per cent of the popular vote.

Anglade's resignation on Monday followed a turbulent start to the term. In late October, long-serving QLP MNA Marie-Claude Nichols was booted from caucus by Anglade over a disagreement about shadow cabinet positions.

Nichols' departure, coupled with Anglade's, means the Liberal caucus has dropped from 21 to 19 members.

With files from The Canadian Press.