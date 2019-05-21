

Montreal’s Canadian Centre for Architecture, the only museum of its kind in the world, is celebrating its fortieth anniversary in style.

“It’s an exhibition about happiness and looks. It’s actually critical of this constant desire of happiness,” said chief curator and founder Phyllis Lambert.

The museum is unique in its devotion to examining humanity’s relationship with the environments we build for ourselves.

“People don’t seem to appreciate it, that’s one of the reasons why it’s important to have the CCA,” said Lambert.

