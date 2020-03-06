IN PHOTOS: Montreal Canadiens great Henri Richard over the years | CTV News
  • Former Montreal Canadiens Henri Richard in Ottawa, on June 1, 2007. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

    Montreal Canadiens great Henri Richard has died

    Montreal Canadiens hockey legend Henri Richard has died at age 84. The hockey club confirmed Richard’s death in a Twitter post on Friday morning, calling the Richard “one of the organization’s greatest legends and ambassadors.” 2

    Montreal Canadiens forward Henri (Pocket Rocket) Richard hugs the Stanley Cup awarded to the National Hockey League champions in Detroit, Mich., Thursday night, May 5, 1966. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

    IN PHOTOS: Montreal Canadiens great Henri Richard over the years

