IN PHOTOS: Montreal Canadiens great Henri Richard over the years

More Montreal News
- NDG's Empress Theatre could be demolished to make way for affordable housing, community space
- Third probable case of COVID-19 reported in Quebec, hours after second case is confirmed
- Hydro Quebec is urging customers not fall for fraudulent messages
- Montreal Impact sign homegrown keeper to one-year contract
- Quebec manufacturing industry asking for financial help from blockades and COVID-19 effects
- Lime is asking Montrealers to speak up if they want scooters to stay
- Hundreds gather for funeral of murdered teen Oceane Boyer
- Laval police looking for alleged victims of computer technician charged with sexual assault
- Exo's Candiac line still down after Kahnawake blockade relocates
- Montreal weekend road closures: Turcot work continues
- Canada confirms first 'community case' of COVID-19: Here's what that means
- Kahnawake blockade comes down, moves to green space near Mercier Bridge