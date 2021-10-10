MONTREAL -- A looming court case, suggestions that forcing thousands of health-care workers away from their post will cause chaos in the network and calls from health-care workers' unions and opposition parties to halt Friday's deadline for mandatory vaccination has not swayed Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube.

Dube posted a message to the 15,000 unvaccinated health-care workers on Twitter that "important measures to reorganize services" will be announced this week for those who are not double-vaxxed by Oct. 15.

"The position of the MS (health ministry) is maintained on Oct. 15 for the 330k employees," he wrote Saturday night. "The only way to reduce the impacts is to get vaccinated."

The post came hours after CTV News reported that a Montreal-based lawyer is planning a legal challenge to suspend the vaccine mandate.

The plan, first announced in September, requires health-care employees to be fully vaccinated by the deadline or be suspended without pay.

On Thursday, Dube said those considering not working instead of getting a jab should consider their future.

"The negative impact on seniority, for holidays, on pension plans -- there are a lot of negatives that maybe people have not considered before saying 'well, I'm taking a break,'" said the health minister.